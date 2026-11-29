The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested former state minister for local government, rural development and cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharjee.

He was arrested in the capital’s Gulshan area on Sunday night.

AFM Anwar Hossain Khan, deputy commissioner of the DB’s Gulshan Division, confirmed the arrest to Prothom Alo. He said several cases had been filed against Swapan Bhattacharjee.