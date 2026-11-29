Former state minister Swapan Bhattacharjee arrested in Gulshan
The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested former state minister for local government, rural development and cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharjee.
He was arrested in the capital’s Gulshan area on Sunday night.
AFM Anwar Hossain Khan, deputy commissioner of the DB’s Gulshan Division, confirmed the arrest to Prothom Alo. He said several cases had been filed against Swapan Bhattacharjee.
Meanwhile, the DMP said in a text message that he had been arrested on charges of financing subversive activities.
Swapan Bhattacharjee was elected a member of parliament from the Jashore-5 constituency as an Awami League candidate in the 11th parliamentary election. The Awami League's activities are currently banned.
He also served as state minister for local government, rural development and cooperatives.