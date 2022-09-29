BNP's knee has not broken, but AL's waist: Fakhrul

Earlier on Wednesday, AL general secretary Obaidul Quader claimed knee broken BNP relies on stick.
In response to his claim, BNP secretary general said, “Yesterday, Obaidul Quader said BNP’s knee has broken. We have not taken stick. Your waist has broken, which is why you are walking relying on the sticks, machetes, swords and the guns of police.”
He claimed AL is completely isolated as they have no connection with the people. That is why they have to use the state mechanisms to stay in power.
Terming AL as a terrorist party which was born through terrorism, Fakhrul said, ‘In one hand they say I have bestowed pens on our golden boys, rather they have provided guns, pistols, sticks and so forth to these golden boys. They have been destroying Bangladesh’s education system following a certain plan. They have not only created an incident at the University of Dhaka today but created a harrowing ordeal at Eden College through factional clashes. They sealed Chittagong University due to indifference about forming committee. Which university is yet left to spare?
Fakhrul alleged the government undertook an oppressive principle since the start of their movement protesting against unusual price hike of daily essentials including fuel.
He said, “You have seen, we started peaceful protests from 22 August. At the start of that movement they killed Nure Alam of Chatra Dal, Abdur Rahim in Bhola, Shawon in Narayanganj and Shahidul Islam Shawon in Munshiganj. When people started to rise, they resorted to terror to repress that.”
Regarding the comment of police super of Munshiganj about the killing of Shawon, the BNP secretary general said, "The police officer said Shawon died from the injury created by brick chips That was an utter lie. But physicians stated at Shawon’s death certificate that he died of massive head injury due to gun shot."
Fakhrul said, “Why won’t they lie today, the prime minister is relentlessly lying while at abroad. He gave an interview to BBC. He stated there that elections are fair only during the Awami League regime. They came to power through election. Bangladesh people are laughing at them.”
Fakhrul told the leader and activists of Chhatra Dal, the only reply of their atrocity and oppression is- this government must be gone. Inshallah, people shall win.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, “Time is not over, read the writing on the wall, tender resignation and stop talking nonsense. Dissolve the parliament and take a safe exit handing over the power to the caretaker government. We will form a people’s government through election under the new election commission. This is our prime goal.”
Talking about the BCL attack on JCD leaders and activists on DU campus, the BNP leader said with flowers and sweets, the students went to the campus to meet the VC. But they were swooped severely by BCL.
“We are expressing strong condemnation to the VC. He could have shown sympathy to the students but he couldn’t,” Fakhrul added.
In his speech, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi bitterly criticised the gazette over ensuring security of Benazir Ahmed, the inspector generation of police (IGP), who will go into retirement from 30 September.
He questioned the prime minister why the government wants to provide security to the IGP. Previously, no IGP received such privilege. So, why is the government ensuring his security even after retirement? The reasons behind this will be known.