If we truly embrace Bangla, ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ cannot continue: State minister for power

State minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Iqbal Hasan Mahmud has said that if Bangladeshis genuinely uphold the Bangla language, slogans such as “Inquilab Zindabad” should not continue.

He made the remarks on Saturday at a discussion marking Shaheed Dibosh and International Mother Language Day, held at the Shilpakala Academy auditorium in the pourashava.

Sirajganj district administration organised the event.

Referring to youth, the minister said, “If we had reflected more deeply on the Bangla language, today’s Gen-Z would not chant ‘Inquilab.’ When they say ‘Inquilab,’ it causes me pain. Is this what we went to the Liberation War for? We risked our lives to change society. But now I see society moving in the opposite direction.”