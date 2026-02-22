If we truly embrace Bangla, ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ cannot continue: State minister for power
State minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Iqbal Hasan Mahmud has said that if Bangladeshis genuinely uphold the Bangla language, slogans such as “Inquilab Zindabad” should not continue.
He made the remarks on Saturday at a discussion marking Shaheed Dibosh and International Mother Language Day, held at the Shilpakala Academy auditorium in the pourashava.
Sirajganj district administration organised the event.
Referring to youth, the minister said, “If we had reflected more deeply on the Bangla language, today’s Gen-Z would not chant ‘Inquilab.’ When they say ‘Inquilab,’ it causes me pain. Is this what we went to the Liberation War for? We risked our lives to change society. But now I see society moving in the opposite direction.”
He further said, “If we are to truly embrace Bangla as our mother tongue, then ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ cannot continue. We are now hearing new words like ‘Inquilab,’ ‘Inqilab Moncho’ and ‘Azadi.’ These have no connection with Bangla. These were the languages of those who tried to take away our mother tongue. So, out of love for the country, we must purify ourselves.”
The minister added that many may brand him as an “agent of India” or of “RAW” for making such comments, but he would continue to speak out. “I went to war and was prepared to give my life to say these things,” he said.
Highlighting the importance of the history of mother tongue, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud said Bangladeshis are not sufficiently attentive to Bangla language and its heritage.
“A nation that does not know its own history can never progress,” he said. “Because we have not tried to properly understand our own language, nationalism does not grow within us.”
Sirajganj deputy commissioner Aminul Islam presided over the discussion. Among others present were superintendent of police Saiful Islam, deputy director of the local government division Mohammed Kamrul Islam, and president of the Sirajganj chamber of commerce and general secretary of the district BNP, Saidur Rahman.