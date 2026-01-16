Khaleda Zia truly emerged as a leader of people and nation: Nurul Kabir

Daily New Age editor and the Editors’ Council president Nurul Kabir has said that Khaleda Zia was not merely the leader of a nationalist political party, she truly emerged as a leader of the people and of the nation.

This, he said, was demonstrated by the participation of millions of people in her funeral prayers (namaz-e-janaza), regardless of political affiliation.

He made the remarks while speaking at a citizens’ condolence meeting organised in memory of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) former chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia this Friday afternoon.