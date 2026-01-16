Khaleda Zia truly emerged as a leader of people and nation: Nurul Kabir
Daily New Age editor and the Editors’ Council president Nurul Kabir has said that Khaleda Zia was not merely the leader of a nationalist political party, she truly emerged as a leader of the people and of the nation.
This, he said, was demonstrated by the participation of millions of people in her funeral prayers (namaz-e-janaza), regardless of political affiliation.
He made the remarks while speaking at a citizens’ condolence meeting organised in memory of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) former chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia this Friday afternoon.
The meeting was held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban (national parliament complex) on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital.
Leading figures from politics, diplomacy, journalism, development work, academia, research, publishing and business, among other professions attended the event. The programme concluded at around 5:30 pm.
Speaking at the event, Nurul Kabir said, “The quality of Khaleda Zia as both a human being and a political leader that has always drawn me to her is her refinement and restraint, particularly at a time when political culture had long been marked by a severe lack of decency and moderation. I observed that, despite the continuous and exceptional suffering and attacks inflicted upon her and her family by political opponents, she never publicly expressed her pain, resentment or any condemnatory remarks in response.”
“At first glance, this may seem a simple matter. But this restraint, moderation and sense of dignity are, in my view, profoundly important in today’s Bangladesh, a time marked by deep intolerance,” the New Age editor stated.
“One may have many followers, many ideologies and political paths, but regardless of one’s political persuasion or cultural orientation, this quality is crucial,” Nurul Kabir added.
Referring to Khaleda Zia’s funeral, he recalled that, standing before a vast sea of mourners, a BNP leader had pledged to millions that the party’s politics would be conducted in accordance with Khaleda Zia’s democratic ideals. He urged the BNP to uphold that commitment.
The mourning meeting was attended by BNP chairman Tarique Rahman, his wife Zubaida Rahman, their daughter Zaima Rahman, and family members including Shamila Rahman, the wife of Khaleda Zia’s younger son, the late Arafat Rahman Koko.
The event, organised in memory of the former prime minister, was also attended by professor Ali Riaz, special assistant to the chief adviser, and Monir Haider, among others.
Also present were BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee members Nazrul Islam Khan, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Mirza Abbas, Selima Rahman, Salahuddin Ahmed and AZM Zahid Hossain, Security adviser Major General (retd) Fazle Elahi Akbar, the chairman’s adviser Mahdi Amin, and other senior party leaders.
The programme began shortly after 2:30 pm on Friday with recitation from the Holy Quran. This was followed by the reading of a condolence message in memory of Khaleda Zia by Saleh Uddin, executive editor of The Daily Ittefaq.
Subsequently, speeches were delivered, one after another, by writer Faham Abdus Salam; Basudeb Dhar, president of the Puja Udjapan Parishad; Khaleda Zia’s physician FM Siddiqi; Debashish Roy, special assistant to the chief adviser of a former caretaker government; Amar Desh editor Mahmudur Rahman; ICCB president Mahbubur Rahman; CPD distinguished fellow Debapriya Bhattacharya; senior editor Shafik Rehman; writer and researcher Mohiuddin Ahmad; The Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam; DPI president Abdus Sattar Dulal; former diplomat Anwar Hashim; ICC Bangladesh executive committee member and Transcom Group CEO Simeen Rahman; University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman SMA Faiz; writer and researcher Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir; adviser for law, justice and parliamentary affairs Asif Nazrul; educationist professor Mahbub Ullah; and former chief justice Syed JR Mudassir Husain.
The memorial meeting concluded with prayers and munajat for Khaleda Zia.