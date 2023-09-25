Awami League, BNP rallies in Dhaka today

Ruling Awami League and their major political rival Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold four rallies across Dhaka on Monday.
The rallies will be held in Uttara, Jatrbari, Dholaikhal and Aminbazar in the afternoon.
BNP said its Dhaka city south unit will hold a rally in Dholaikhal of Old Dhaka at 3:00pm demanding the resignation of the government and the formation of a neutral one. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will address the rally as chief guest. BNP’s Dhaka district unit will organise a rally in the adjacent area of the Chisti Filing Station in Aminbazar at 2:30pm pressing the similar demands.
On the other hand, Awami League’s Dhaka city north unit will organise a peace and development rally in Azampur of the capital’s Uttara at 2:00pm. Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader will join the rally as chief guest. Besides, Awami League’s Dhaka city south unit will hold a rally on the Shaheed Faruk Road in Jatrabari.