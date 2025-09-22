RUCSU election deferred to 16 October

The Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU), hall union, and senate student representative elections have been deferred to 16 October. This decision was taken today, Monday evening, at a RUCSU election commission meeting in response to the campus situation over the quota for wards.

Later, a notification signed by RUCSU’s chief election commissioner, professor F Nazrul Islam, stated that the overall situation at Rajshahi University ahead of the RUCSU, hall parliament, and senate student representative elections had been reviewed in detail. The meeting concluded that the prevailing circumstances at Rajshahi University were in no way conducive to holding the RUCSU election.

The notification cited two reasons for postponing the election: 1. The university is under a declared ‘complete shutdown’ programme by teachers, officers, and staff. 2. The required number of teachers, officers, and staff could not be ensured to participate in carrying out election duties.