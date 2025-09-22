RUCSU election deferred to 16 October
The Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU), hall union, and senate student representative elections have been deferred to 16 October. This decision was taken today, Monday evening, at a RUCSU election commission meeting in response to the campus situation over the quota for wards.
Later, a notification signed by RUCSU’s chief election commissioner, professor F Nazrul Islam, stated that the overall situation at Rajshahi University ahead of the RUCSU, hall parliament, and senate student representative elections had been reviewed in detail. The meeting concluded that the prevailing circumstances at Rajshahi University were in no way conducive to holding the RUCSU election.
The notification cited two reasons for postponing the election: 1. The university is under a declared ‘complete shutdown’ programme by teachers, officers, and staff. 2. The required number of teachers, officers, and staff could not be ensured to participate in carrying out election duties.
The notification states that, considering the above, the commission has unanimously decided to hold the RUCSU election on 16 October (Thursday) instead of 25 September, in the interest of conducting the election in a festive, participatory, and fair manner.
It is noteworthy that a section of teachers and staff has been continuing a strike following the clash and scuffle between students and teachers over the ward quota.
“The demonstrations are being observed for the second consecutive day, demanding exemplary punishment for those who harassed teachers and staff, and the reinstatement of the ward quota,” they said.
In this context, at noon today, five panels including the Chhatra Dal backed panel told newspersons that the RUCSU election environment is not conducive. They demanded the election be held after ensuring a “level playing field.”
On the other hand, at 3:00 pm, Mostakur Rahman Zahid, Islami Chhatra Shibir president and VP candidate, insisted that the election must be held on 25 September.