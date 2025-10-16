Politics

RUCSU election: Chhatra Dal alleges irregularities in voter list, Chhatra Shibir ‘observing the situation’

Staff Correspondent
Rajshahi University
Female student voters show their marked fingers after casting ballot in the RUCSU election on Khaleda Zia hall premises of Rajshahi University on 16 October 2025Hasan Mahud

Voting for the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU), hall unions, and student representative seats in the Senate began at 9:10 am on Thursday and will continue until 4:00 pm.

Polling had taken place peacefully by 11:00 am. However, the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) raised concerns over access to the photo voter list.

JCD-backed panels vice-president (VP) candidate Sheikh Nur Uddin (Abir) alleged that polling agents were being denied the right to see voter lists with photographs, which, he said, raised questions about transparency.

Meanwhile, Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel’s VP candidate Mostakur Rahman (Jahid) said, “So far, there have been no allegations regarding the election. We are observing the situation. We will urge the administration not to act with bias towards any group.”

JCD alleges lack of transparency

After visiting the polling centre at Juberi Bhaban (building) around 9:00 am, JCD’s Sheikh Nur Uddin spoke with the chief election commissioner, professor E Nazrul Islam, over the phone, and later briefed newspersons.

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal-backed panels vice-president (VP) candidate Sheikh Nur Uddin (Abir) talks to the media on the Rajshahi University campus on 16 October 2026. JCD raises concerns over voter list to the RUCSU election officials on 16 October 2026.
Prothom Alo

“My polling agents have informed me that they are not being allowed to see the voter list with photographs. Only returning officers have access to it. If agents can’t see the photos, how will they identify genuine voters or detect possible fake voting?” he said.

“I have spoken to the chief election commissioner about this, and he assured me that he would look into it,” he added.

Nur Uddin further noted that adequate security measures had been taken, but warned that if any candidate or party attempted to bring in outsiders, students themselves would resist such actions.

Shibir monitoring the process

Around 9:45 am, Chhatra Shibir’s VP candidate Mostakur Rahman cast his vote at the Syed Amir Ali Hall centre located inside Juberi Bhaban and later spoke to journalists around 10:10 am.

Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel’s VP candidate Mostakur Rahman (Jahid) casts his vote at Syed Amir Ali Hall centre at Zuberi Bhaban, Rajshahi University on 16 October 2025
Prothom Alo

“I hope all students will vote in a festive and peaceful atmosphere. I call upon the election commission and the administration to act neutrally and responsibly throughout the day,” he said.

Mostakur added, “The election commission must ensure that the weaknesses we saw in the DUCSU, JUCSU, and CUCSU elections are not repeated here. I urge all panels and the commission to maintain discipline and decorum throughout the process.”

Students hand their bags at tree branches and wait in queues to cast their vote in the RUCSU election. The photo is taken from Khaleda Zia Hall on 16 October 2025
Prothom Alo

Expressing optimism about a fair election, the Chhatra Shibir candidate said, “We will not comment on the administration yet. Until the results are announced, we are observing. However, if we detect any sign of bias, even for a moment, we will lodge complaints and take necessary steps, Insha’Allah.”

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Politics