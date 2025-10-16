RUCSU election: Chhatra Dal alleges irregularities in voter list, Chhatra Shibir ‘observing the situation’

Voting for the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU), hall unions, and student representative seats in the Senate began at 9:10 am on Thursday and will continue until 4:00 pm.

Polling had taken place peacefully by 11:00 am. However, the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) raised concerns over access to the photo voter list.

JCD-backed panels vice-president (VP) candidate Sheikh Nur Uddin (Abir) alleged that polling agents were being denied the right to see voter lists with photographs, which, he said, raised questions about transparency.