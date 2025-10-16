RUCSU election: Chhatra Dal alleges irregularities in voter list, Chhatra Shibir ‘observing the situation’
Voting for the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU), hall unions, and student representative seats in the Senate began at 9:10 am on Thursday and will continue until 4:00 pm.
Polling had taken place peacefully by 11:00 am. However, the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) raised concerns over access to the photo voter list.
JCD-backed panels vice-president (VP) candidate Sheikh Nur Uddin (Abir) alleged that polling agents were being denied the right to see voter lists with photographs, which, he said, raised questions about transparency.
Meanwhile, Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel’s VP candidate Mostakur Rahman (Jahid) said, “So far, there have been no allegations regarding the election. We are observing the situation. We will urge the administration not to act with bias towards any group.”
JCD alleges lack of transparency
After visiting the polling centre at Juberi Bhaban (building) around 9:00 am, JCD’s Sheikh Nur Uddin spoke with the chief election commissioner, professor E Nazrul Islam, over the phone, and later briefed newspersons.
“My polling agents have informed me that they are not being allowed to see the voter list with photographs. Only returning officers have access to it. If agents can’t see the photos, how will they identify genuine voters or detect possible fake voting?” he said.
“I have spoken to the chief election commissioner about this, and he assured me that he would look into it,” he added.
Nur Uddin further noted that adequate security measures had been taken, but warned that if any candidate or party attempted to bring in outsiders, students themselves would resist such actions.
Shibir monitoring the process
Around 9:45 am, Chhatra Shibir’s VP candidate Mostakur Rahman cast his vote at the Syed Amir Ali Hall centre located inside Juberi Bhaban and later spoke to journalists around 10:10 am.
“I hope all students will vote in a festive and peaceful atmosphere. I call upon the election commission and the administration to act neutrally and responsibly throughout the day,” he said.
Mostakur added, “The election commission must ensure that the weaknesses we saw in the DUCSU, JUCSU, and CUCSU elections are not repeated here. I urge all panels and the commission to maintain discipline and decorum throughout the process.”
Expressing optimism about a fair election, the Chhatra Shibir candidate said, “We will not comment on the administration yet. Until the results are announced, we are observing. However, if we detect any sign of bias, even for a moment, we will lodge complaints and take necessary steps, Insha’Allah.”