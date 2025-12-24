Awami League won't be able to join upcoming polls: Press secretary
The chief adviser's press secretary, Shafiqul Alam has said that the Bangladesh Awami League, whose political activities are currently banned, will not be eligible to contest the forthcoming national parliamentary elections.
He made the remarks during a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital this afternoon, Wednesday 24 December, convened to share the outcomes of the interim government's advisory council meeting.
Addressing a query regarding a letter sent to the chief adviser by five US lawmakers, the press secretary clarified the administration's stance on the matter.
The chief adviser’s press secretary, Shafiqul Alam has said in response that he has not seen the letter and is unaware of the matter.
He maintained, however, that the government’s stance on the Awami League is unequivocal; given that the party's activities are proscribed and the election commission has excluded it as a political entity, the Awami League will not be eligible to participate in the election.
In May this year, the interim government issued a notification imposing a ban on all activities of the Bangladesh Awami League, including its various affiliates, associate bodies, and fraternal organisations.
The directive stipulated that this decision would remain in force until the conclusion of judicial proceedings at the International Crimes Tribunal.
The public security division of the ministry of home affairs issued the notification at the time, stating that the measure was taken in accordance with the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Ordinance.