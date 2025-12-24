Awami League won't be able to join upcoming polls: Press secretary

The chief adviser's press secretary, Shafiqul Alam has said that the Bangladesh Awami League, whose political activities are currently banned, will not be eligible to contest the forthcoming national parliamentary elections.

He made the remarks during a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital this afternoon, Wednesday 24 December, convened to share the outcomes of the interim government's advisory council meeting.

Addressing a query regarding a letter sent to the chief adviser by five US lawmakers, the press secretary clarified the administration's stance on the matter.