No state business more important than a parliamentary session: Speaker

Speaking on the Point of Order, Shafiqur Rahman said that the Speaker had consistently called for making the parliament more vibrant and effective. However, he noted that it is often observed that when a particular ministry is being discussed, no representative from that ministry is present in the chamber. He said it was up to the Speaker to determine whether such a situation was consistent with the spirit and dignity of parliament. He said that the absence of senior leaders was discouraging and disappointing to members of the House.

The Leader of the Opposition went on to say that it was sometimes observed that groups of four or five members engage in conversations among themselves inside the parliamentary chamber.

He noted that the opposition had also raised concerns about ministers'' absence from parliament on Monday. Referring to that issue, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said that the Chief Whip had explained that ministers are often occupied with various official responsibilities.