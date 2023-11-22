Jukto Front to join elections led by Syed Ibrahim’s Kalyan Party

A new political alliance led by the Bangladesh Kalyan Party was launched at the National Press Club on Wednesday. The name of the alliance is Jukto Front.
Kalyan Party's chairman Syed Muhammad Ibrahim is the president of the newly-launched Jukto Front.
Although the Kalyan Party has been launching a simultaneous movement with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, the Jukto Front has expressed its intention to join the forthcoming 12th parliamentary election to be held under the partisan government.
Syed Ibrahim said the Jukto Front has taken a preparation to field candidates in 100 constituencies.
He further said the deadline of submission of nomination papers may be extended from 30 November. The date of voting day may also be deferred, Syed Ibrahim added.
The Jukto Front consists of Kalyan Party, Jatiya Party (Matin) and Bangladesh Muslim League (BML).