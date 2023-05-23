'Public opinion not reflected in polls if voter turnout is low'

Speakers at a webinar said public opinion is not reflected in the elections if the voter turnout is low.

They said that there was a trend of having no opposition or strong competitors in the election.

Forum for Bangladesh Studies on Tuesday organised the webinar titled 'City corporation election: What are the indications for politics?' Professor Mahmudul Hasan of International Islamic University, Malaysia, delivered the welcome speech while journalist Monir Haidar moderated the event.

Speaking as the main speaker, local government expert Tofail Ahmed said there are indications from the local elections or other elections ahead of the national elections whether there is a proper election system in place.

An indication of how much the people have confidence in the ruling party can be understood from these elections, he noted.

Pointing to the scenario of recent elections, Tofail Ahmed said the voters have no interest in going to the polling stations as there are no opposition parties or competition. This has been a trend in the elections, he added.

Tofail Ahmed said the elections are now being held out of legal obligation. People have grievances for various reasons but they can do nothing, he added.