National Citizen Party launch: Political leaders join the event
Leaders of various political parties attended the launching event of the new political party ‘National Citizen Party’ (Jatiya Nagorik Party) formed by the youth in the capital’s Manik Mia Avenue in front of the parliament complex on Friday.
There was a designated place for political leaders on a side and a place for the family members of the martyrs of the July mass-uprising on other side in front of the stage.
Various political leaders including Nagorik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Mia Golam Parwar, Ganosamhati Andolon chief coordinator Zonayed Saki, Biplobi Workers Party leader Akbar Khan, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis general secretary Maulana Jalal Uddin Ahmed, Islami Andolan Bangladesh presidium member Ashraf Ali Akand, Hefazat-e-Islam nayeb-e-ameer Ahmad Ali Qasemi were seen on the front rows.
Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh executive president Major (retd) Abdul Mannan, Bangladesh LDP secretary general Shahadat Hossain Selim, Khelafat Majlis leader Ahmed Abdul Quader, Labour Party chairman Mostafizur Rahman Iran, Islami Oikya Jote secretary general Sakhawat Hossain Razi, Development Party chairman AKM Azharul Islam, AB Party leader Didarul Alam, and Jamaat's Dhaka city south ameer Nurul Islam Bulbul were also seen at event.
There was also a designated place for diplomats in the front rows. Kamran Dangal, political counsellor at Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka, and the Ambassador of Vatican to Bangladesh were present till filling this report.