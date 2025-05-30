If June is considered, the polls will never happen: Mirza Abbas

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas has expressed suspicion that if June is considered for holding an election, there will be no election at all in Bangladesh. He reiterated the demand for election within December, and insisted that it was the initial deadline of the chief adviser himself.

“BNP has consistently demanded elections within December. It was Mr. Yunus who initially mentioned December—not us. Later, he shifted the timeline to June. If you talk about elections in June, the election will never happen in Bangladesh,” he told reporters today, Friday morning, after paying tribute at the grave of BNP founder and former President Ziaur Rahman on the occasion of his 44th martyrdom anniversary.