Students break gate of Amu’s abandoned house in Jhalakathi
A group of students, identifying themselves as activists of the July student movement, broke down the main gate of the abandoned residence of Amir Hossain Amu in Jhalakathi, a member of the Awami League Advisory Council and a former minister.
The gate of the house, located on Ronald’s Road in the town, was cut and broken using a drill cutter machine on Wednesday afternoon.
The house has remained abandoned since 5 August last year. Local residents have reportedly been dumping garbage there, creating piles of waste. There have also been allegations of drug users frequenting the premises at night. Recently, unknown individuals put up a tin fence in front of the house, blocking the main gate.
Around noon today, a group of students claiming to be activists of the “July student movement” removed the tin barrier. They then used a drill cutter machine to cut through and dismantle the gate, leaving the house completely open.
Md Likhan, a leader of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Jhalakathi who was present at the scene, said that agitated students had removed the tin barrier to keep open the premises of what he described as collaborators of fascism.
He added that the place would remain open to the public and, if necessary, could be turned into a dumping ground. Anyone, he said, could even build a “toilet” there if they wished.
Imtiaz Ahmed, officer in charge (OC) of Jhalakathi Sadar Police Station, said that the matter would be looked into and necessary steps would be taken.
Following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024, an agitated crowd attacked Amu’s house. The property was vandalised and set on fire. Although fire service personnel attempted to bring the blaze under control, the three-storey building was eventually burned down.
Members of the army and police later recovered several pieces of luggage from the house. One contained Tk 10 million intact, while another held Tk 27.7 million in partially burnt condition. Police also reported recovering foreign currencies—including US dollars and euros—worth approximately Tk 10 million. Since then, the house had remained abandoned.