Students break gate of Amu’s abandoned house in Jhalakathi

A group of students, identifying themselves as activists of the July student movement, broke down the main gate of the abandoned residence of Amir Hossain Amu in Jhalakathi, a member of the Awami League Advisory Council and a former minister.

The gate of the house, located on Ronald’s Road in the town, was cut and broken using a drill cutter machine on Wednesday afternoon.

The house has remained abandoned since 5 August last year. Local residents have reportedly been dumping garbage there, creating piles of waste. There have also been allegations of drug users frequenting the premises at night. Recently, unknown individuals put up a tin fence in front of the house, blocking the main gate.

Around noon today, a group of students claiming to be activists of the “July student movement” removed the tin barrier. They then used a drill cutter machine to cut through and dismantle the gate, leaving the house completely open.