Shafiqur Rahman re-elected Jamaat Ameer for 3 more years
Shafiqur Rahman has been re-elected as the Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. He will lead the party for the next three years.
Maulana ATM Masum, the Chief Election Commissioner responsible for conducting Jamaat’s internal elections and also the party’s Assistant Secretary General, announced the results of the organisation’s ‘Ameer’ election last night, Saturday.
This information was confirmed in a press release sent by Jamaat on Sunday afternoon.
Jamaat stated that voting for the party’s Ameer took place from 9 to 25 October through secret ballots from members (Rukon) across the country. After the voting process, the responsible party officials completed the vote counting.
According to the party, the Chief Election Commissioner officially announced the results of Jamaat’s Ameer election last night. Based on the results, Shafiqur Rahman received the highest number of votes and has been elected as Ameer for the 2026–2028 term.
Previously, Shafiqur Rahman served as Jamaat’s Ameer during 2020–22 and 2023–25. He has now become the party’s Ameer for the third consecutive term.