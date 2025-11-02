Shafiqur Rahman re-elected Jamaat Ameer for 3 more years

Shafiqur Rahman has been re-elected as the Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. He will lead the party for the next three years.

Maulana ATM Masum, the Chief Election Commissioner responsible for conducting Jamaat’s internal elections and also the party’s Assistant Secretary General, announced the results of the organisation’s ‘Ameer’ election last night, Saturday.

This information was confirmed in a press release sent by Jamaat on Sunday afternoon.