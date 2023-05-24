Gazipur City Corporation polls tomorrow

All the necessary preparations have been completed as the voting for Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) elections will be held tomorrow, reports BSS.
The voting will start at 8:00am and it will continue till 4:00pm without any break, said the official sources of the Election Commission on Wednesday.
"The Election Commission has already completed all the necessary preparations for holding the GCC polls on Thursday... and the electoral campaign ended on Tuesday midnight," said Election commissioner M Alamgir.
All the polling equipment are being sent to the polling stations from this (Wednesday) morning as the equipment will be handed over to the concerned presiding officers from the returning officer's office located at Bangataj auditorium.
A total of 13,000 law enforcers will be deployed to maintain law and order during the election tomorrow, said Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) commissioner Molla Nazrul Islam.
The GCC, constituted with a total of 57 wards, has some 11,794,76 voters. Of them, 5,92,762 are male voters, 5,86,696 are female voters and the rest 18 are hijras.
The voting will be held using the electronic voting machine (EVM) at 480 polling centers under the GCC area.
Members of the law enforcement agencies will be deployed at all the polling centers. Some 351 polling centers are risk-prone and other 129 are general.
In addition to this, a total of 30 teams led by the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), 13 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), 19 striking police force teams and fifty-seven mobile teams will be deployed at the GCC areas.