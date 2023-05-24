Gazipur City Corporation polls tomorrow

All the necessary preparations have been completed as the voting for Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) elections will be held tomorrow, reports BSS.

The voting will start at 8:00am and it will continue till 4:00pm without any break, said the official sources of the Election Commission on Wednesday.

"The Election Commission has already completed all the necessary preparations for holding the GCC polls on Thursday... and the electoral campaign ended on Tuesday midnight," said Election commissioner M Alamgir.