10 parties, including Jamaat, reach understanding for 250 seats, leaving 50 seats for Islami Andolan; candidates will be announced tonight

An agreement has been reached for 250 constituencies involving Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and 9 other parties, leaving 50 seats for Islami Andolan Bangladesh.

This initiative has been named the ''11-party electoral alliance.''

It has been announced that the candidate list for the 250 seats will be revealed tonight at 8 PM at the Institution of Diploma Engineers in the capital.

Maulana Mamunul Haque, leader of the Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis, has been given the responsibility by the 10 parties to keep Islami Andolan in this agreement until the end.