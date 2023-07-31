Dhaka-17 by-polls: Difference in votes of Arafat and Hero Alom

Voter turnout in the by-election of Dhaka-17 constituency was significantly low. Even with these low turnouts, there was a big difference in voting rates by area. Again, this area-wise difference reflected on the votes obtained by Awami League candidate Mohammad Ali Arafat and independent candidate Ashraful Hossen alias Hero Alom.

Dhaka-17 Constituency consists of Dhaka Cantonment, Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara, Mohakhali and parts of Mirpur. There are 325,205 voters in this constituency. Only 37,420 votes were cast in the by-election of this seat held on 17 July accounting for a rate of 11.51 per cent. The candidate of the ruling party, Mohammad Ali Arafat, was elected as a member of parliament from this constituency as he received 77 per cent of the votes cast. His closest rival independent candidate Ashraful Hossen alias Hero Alom received 15 per cent votes with other candidates getting the remaining votes.

Out of the 124 polling centres in this constituency, 23 had a voter turnout rate below 5 per cent, according to the analysis of the results. Among these centres, 14 were located in the Cantonment area, 5 in Gulshan, 2 in Banani, 1 in Matikata, and another one in Baridhara.

These areas, except for Matikata, are considered elite areas of the capital. Notably, female voters were relatively higher in these centres with low turnout. In these 23 polling stations, Arafat secured 65 per cent of the votes cast, while Hero Alom received approximately 24 per cent. Hero Alom obtained more votes in this area compared to other areas.