Alliance of NCP, Gono Odhikar Parishad, AB Party and 3 others put on hold

Talks on a possible electoral alliance between the National Citizen Party (NCP), Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), Gono Odhikar Parishad, Rashtro Songskar Andolon, and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) have been put on hold for now.

Whether they will eventually form an alliance will only become clear after the election schedule for the national parliamentary polls is announced.

This alliance was supposed to be formally launched on Thursday afternoon, Thursday, at the Shaheed Abu Sayed Convention Centre in Shahbagh.

But late last night, leaders of the NCP, AB Party, Gono Odhikar Parishad, and Rashtro Songskar Andolon held a long meeting, where the NCP strongly objected to one particular issue.

In addition, there are divisions among the leaders of Gono Odhikar Parishad regarding joining the alliance. These two factors mainly prevented the finalisation of the alliance discussions.

Since Wednesday afternoon, the NCP Executive Council discussed the pros and cons of joining such an electoral alliance for nearly four hours.

Most leaders expressed a positive attitude toward the alliance. However, a majority objected to including UP Bangladesh (United People Bangladesh)—a political platform formed by some former leaders of Islami Chhatra Shibir—within the alliance.