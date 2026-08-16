Oli Ahmad’s nomination paper declared valid for presidential election
The nomination paper of Colonel (Retd) Oli Ahmad, chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the presidential candidate of the 11-party alliance led by the main opposition party in parliament, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, has been declared valid following scrutiny.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin, the election officer for the presidential election, declared Oli Ahmad’s nomination paper valid after completing the scrutiny at the election commission building in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Sunday.
The scrutiny took place at around 11 am in the CEC’s meeting room at the Election Commission building. Leaders of the 11-party alliance were present at the time.
Two nomination papers were submitted in Oli Ahmad’s name. In accordance with the rules, once one nomination paper was declared valid, the other was automatically cancelled.
The election commission is scheduled to scrutinise the nomination paper of BNP-nominated candidate Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at around noon.
According to the election schedule announced by the election commission, 18 August is the deadline for withdrawing nominations for the presidential election. Voting will take place on 20 August in the National Parliament chamber. A total of 349 members of Parliament are eligible to vote in the election.