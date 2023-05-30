Many things to depend on effectiveness of US visa policy: GM Quader

Jatiya Party (JaPa) chairman GM Quader has said it seems that the United States is very sincere for a fair election.
However, many things will depend on the execution or effectiveness of the US visa policy.
GM Quader, also the deputy leader of the opposition party, made the remark on Tuesday afternoon while replying to the newsmen's queries at his Banani residence.
The JaPa leader said, "We are taking the US visa policy positively because they want free, fair and credible elections. Those -- who are involved in the election system or can influence it -- have personal interests in Europe and America. Some of them want to stay in those countries after their retirement while children of some people study there. So nobody wants to be blacklisted along with their family members."
"That's why they will think twice to carry out irregularities in the elections," he added.
Replying to a query, the JaPa chairman said all political parties think the government grabbed the election system. As the government will hold elections, controlling everything, other parties have no power to do anything.
The fair elections will not be ensured if all parties don't participate. So, it should be the government's duty to hold an inclusive election, the leader further added.