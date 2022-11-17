Politics

300 BNP activists sued in Habiganj

Prothom Alo English Desk

A case has been filed against 300 leaders and activists of BNP in connection with Wednesday’s clash with police during their preparations for Sylhet divisional rally, UNB reports.

Fazle Rabbi, sub-inspector of Lakhai Police Station filed the case against 50 identified and 250 BNP activists early Thursday.

Former general secretary of Sylhet district unit BNP GK Gaus was among the accused.

Earlier, on Wednesday, 60 people including 10 policemen were injured in a clash between the leaders and activists of BNP and police when the activists of the party were holding a meeting on the preparation of Sylhet divisional rally at Bamoi bazar.

Police also charged baton and fired rubber bullets to disperse them.

Meanwhile, police filed a case against 200 leaders and activists of BNP with Baniachang Police Station.

BNP is scheduled to hold its divisional anti-government rally in Sylhet district on 19 November.

