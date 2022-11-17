300 BNP activists sued in Habiganj

Earlier, on Wednesday, 60 people including 10 policemen were injured in a clash between the leaders and activists of BNP and police when the activists of the party were holding a meeting on the preparation of Sylhet divisional rally at Bamoi bazar.
Police also charged baton and fired rubber bullets to disperse them.
Meanwhile, police filed a case against 200 leaders and activists of BNP with Baniachang Police Station.
BNP is scheduled to hold its divisional anti-government rally in Sylhet district on 19 November.