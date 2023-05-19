BNP not being able to hold its leaders back

Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has taken a decision not to contest in any further election under the present government. While leaders of the party are not showing much interest for the post of mayor in the coming elections to the five city corporations, there are many who have collected nomination papers for the councillor posts. Even though discussions have been held with them at the party forum and they have received letters to this end, it has not been possible to hold them away from the election. As they did not withdraw their nomination papers till the last date, 29 leaders of Gazipur have been expelled. Even so, at least 66 leaders have submitted their nominations paper to take part in the remaining four city corporations.

When asked about the matter, BNP's standing committee member Khandakar Musharraf Hossain told Prothom Alo, warning letters were issued to those who had ignored party directives and became candidates. When this still did not deter them, they were expelled.

He said, why will the expelled ones stop contesting? They are already expelled. These measures are a message to the others.