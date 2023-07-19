BNP announces mourning procession on Thursday 

The BNP, along with other opposition parties, will hold a mourning procession on Thursday, protesting against the recent attacks on its march programmes, police firings and killing.
The procession will start at 3:00pm from the party headquarters in the capital’s Naya Paltan area, said its standing committee member Mirza Abbas at a rally in Jatrabari on Wednesday.
The rally was followed by a march programme from Abdullahpur to Jatrabari in the capital in the afternoon.
Prominent BNP leaders, including Dhaka south city unit convener Abdus Salam, its member secretary Tanvir Ahmed, and central committee leader Salauddin Ahmed, addressed the rally.