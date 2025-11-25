Interim govt can't decide on port and LDC matters: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman believes that an unelected interim government does not have the authority to take decisions on matters such as ports or the country’s graduation from the LDC category.

Tarique Rahman said, “A government that has not been elected by the people of a country cannot determine the country’s long-term future.”

Amid discussions and criticism over handing over the construction and operation of the Laldia Container Terminal at Chattogram port, and the operation of the Pangaon Inland Container Terminal in Dhaka, to foreign companies, the BNP acting chairman made this reaction in a Facebook post yesterday, Monday.

Alongside the agreements on the two terminals, the interim government has also decided that Bangladesh will graduate from the list of least developed countries (LDCs) in 2026.

Tarique Rahman says these decisions will have long-term implications for the people of the country. Yet such a government is taking decisions on strategic matters even though it does not have a democratic mandate.

He responded to both issues in a long post written in English on his verified Facebook page. A translated version of the full post is presented below for readers—