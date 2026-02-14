Tarique Rahman to address post-election press conference this afternoon
BNP has called a press conference here this afternoon after securing an absolute majority in the 13th national parliament election.
This post-election press conference will be held at 3:00 PM today at the Ballroom of the InterContinental Hotel in the city, according to BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan.
He said that BNP will give its official reaction regarding the election at the press conference. Party Chairman Tarique Rahman will speak at the press conference.
Apart from these, the BNP Chairman is expected to speak on the election results, preparations for forming the government, potential alliance politics, and future action plans in the press conference.
Tarique Rahman remained at his Gulshan office for a long time until late last night on Friday.
At that time, party leaders met and exchanged greetings with him. Tarique Rahman held several rounds of meetings regarding the formation of the new government, sources added.