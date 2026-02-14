Tarique Rahman to address post-election press conference this afternoon

BNP has called a press conference here this afternoon after securing an absolute majority in the 13th national parliament election.

This post-election press conference will be held at 3:00 PM today at the Ballroom of the InterContinental Hotel in the city, according to BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan.

He said that BNP will give its official reaction regarding the election at the press conference. Party Chairman Tarique Rahman will speak at the press conference.