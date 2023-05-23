AL takes tougher stance suddenly

Ruling Awami League has declared to resist the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the streets. The ruling party has so far been organising ‘peace rallies’ countering the BNP’s programmes. But the party has suddenly changed its stance and declared not to give any space to the BNP with seven-eight months to elapse before the next parliamentary election.

AL and associate organisations on Monday hold protest marches and rallies in Dhaka and outside as part of ‘resisting’ BNP. By these programmes, the AL sent BNP a message that the party will take sway in the streets till the national election.

Earlier on Sunday, AL general secretary Obaidul Quader addressing a rally in Dhaka said holding peace rallies would not suffice from now on, rather BNP has to be resisted. He reasoned that the BNP has launched a machination to kill prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the garb of one-point movement to topple the government. Quader mentioned that a death threat was issued to Sheikh Hasina from a BNP rally in Rajshahi.