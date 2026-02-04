AL leaders seek votes for sheaf of paddy chanting ‘Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu’ slogan

At least 20 leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned and party leaders have been in hiding for a long time, attended a courtyard meeting of BNP candidate Nadira Akhtar in the Madaripur-1 (Shibchar) constituency and sought votes for the “dhaner shish” sheaf of paddy symbol using the slogan “Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu”.

They attended the meeting to campaign in support of the BNP candidate and delivered speeches in her favour. The incident took place at a courtyard meeting held at Khan Bari in Shibchar municipality on Tuesday evening.

The Awami League leaders claimed that they were supporting the BNP candidate on the instructions of former chief whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton.

Such campaigning by Awami League leaders has triggered fresh discussion and debate in local politics.