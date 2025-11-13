Stability must not be disrupted

The weaknesses in our law enforcement agencies are also a major cause for concern. Our police force is not operating effectively. Even though a year and a half has passed, the home ministry has not been able to fully reorganise this force. As a result, there are significant shortfalls in the efficiency and operational capability they ought to have. At the same time, there are also major weaknesses and gaps in the intelligence capabilities required to handle a situation like this. So we must urgently address both areas and rapidly improve our capacities if we want to move toward a proper election.

Political parties may have differences of opinion. But those differences should never reach a stage where they disrupt our political or national stability. Everyone must keep in mind the bigger picture. In conducting all our activities we should take care that small matters do not obscure the larger goal. We must avoid creating any situation over trivial disputes that would cause us to lose our aspirations before they are realised.

We must remember, a post-revolutionary environment is a fragile one for any state. A single wrong step here can cause great harm.

* Major General (Retd.) ANM Muniruzzaman is President, Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies