EC becomes blind and partisan: AB Party

Amar Bangladesh Party, AB Party, held a protest meeting followed by a rally on Friday morning at Bijoy Ekattur square. The meeting was presided over by Anisur Rahman Kochi, joint convenor of AB Part, Mojibur Rahman Monju, member secretary and Asaduzzaman Fuaad, joint member secretary, spoke at the pre-rally meeting, said a press release.



Mojibur Rahman Monju said, this regime has been reigning over this country without public mandate since 2013. No credible elections were held in 2014 and 2018. Repealing the election-time caretaker government system was nothing but an arbitrary attempt to destroy our electoral settlement and peaceful transition of power.



