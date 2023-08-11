EC becomes blind and partisan: AB Party

Amar Bangladesh Party, AB Party, held a protest meeting followed by a rally on Friday morning at Bijoy Ekattur square. The meeting was presided over by Anisur Rahman Kochi, joint convenor of AB Part, Mojibur Rahman Monju, member secretary and Asaduzzaman Fuaad, joint member secretary, spoke at the pre-rally meeting, said a press release.
Mojibur Rahman Monju said, this regime has been reigning over this country without public mandate since 2013. No credible elections were held in 2014 and 2018. Repealing the election-time caretaker government system was nothing but an arbitrary attempt to destroy our electoral settlement and peaceful transition of power.
Asaduzzaman Fuaad said, the ruling party should take lessons from history and concede to public demand, reinstate the unanimous ‘political settlement’ on electoral mechanism. The Election Commission has been behaving like paid stooges of the regime, giving no care and attention to public mood or expectations from a constitutional body. EC already breached their constitutional oath and mandate and would eventually be held liable to history and people post-Awami regime.
The protest rally then paraded through the major streets of Bijoy Nagar, Paltan and Kakrail.