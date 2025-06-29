An adviser abusing power in Muradnagar for his personal interest: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has expressed deep concern over assault and abuse of a Hindu woman in Cumilla’s Muradnagar upazila.
In a statement issued today, Sunday, the BNP secretary general alleged that a certain adviser in the Muradnagar area has been continuously abusing his power for his personal gain.
“The assault and abuse of a Hindu woman is a cruel, shameful, and heinous act. Such barbaric incidents have pained and shocked the people of the country,” Mirza Fakhrul said.
He alleged that a certain quarter is engaged in a deep plot to politically divert this cowardly and despicable event.
“Just like during fascist regimes, they themselves are occupying and attacking the homes of minorities and then blaming others. This pattern continues even today.”
“An adviser in the (Muradnagar) area is continuously abusing power for his own interests. Encouraged by impunity, miscreants are engaging in various anti-social activities. In this, they are receiving constant backing from home and abroad. If the adviser is more focused on self-interest than public service, peace in the area will inevitably be disturbed.
Since becoming an adviser, the person from Muradnagar has been busy establishing dominance and influence in the area, much like the Awami MPs.”
Mirza Fakhrul stated that the assault and violence against the Hindu woman in Muradnagar was inhuman and barbaric.
The BNP secretary general further alleged that the allies of the fallen autocrats, who are wealthy, are engaged in vile activities including violence against women and putting the blame on BNP to tarnish the image of the party.
“The perpetrators are emboldened to carry out violent acts because they enjoy the blessings of powerful quarters.”
Mirza Fakhrul also noted that perpetrators of violence against women can have no political identity.
He strongly demanded exemplary punishment for the miscreants who assaulted and abused the wife of the Hindu expatriate.