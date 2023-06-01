Proposed budget to help country turn around from crisis: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday that the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 will help the country turn around from the crisis amid global economic situation.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, made the statement in a quick response to reporters in front of Parliament Bhaban on Thursday.

"Look at the present world. No country is so good. Europe, America…even look at our neighbours, are they doing good? We are relatively better," he said.