Proposed budget to help country turn around from crisis: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday that the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 will help the country turn around from the crisis amid global economic situation.
Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, made the statement in a quick response to reporters in front of Parliament Bhaban on Thursday.
"Look at the present world. No country is so good. Europe, America…even look at our neighbours, are they doing good? We are relatively better," he said.
Quader also said this budget is also ‘a people-friendly’ budget.
He added that the budget has been prepared in a way so that people's sufferings subside.
“It is a people-friendly budget. This budget has been made keeping the common people in mind,” he said.
Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has unveiled the national budget of Tk 7617.85 billion for the fiscal year 2023–24.
He rolled out the budget at the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday (1 June 2023).
This is the 5th consecutive budget presented by the finance minister and last of the current Awami League government.
The budget focuses on driving the country on an incremental economic-growth matching Bangladesh's LDC-graduation route and fulfilling the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan of $4.7 billion.