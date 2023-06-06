BNP hold sit-in on 8 June to protest against loadshedding

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold an hour-long sit-in programme in front of all the district offices of the Power Division across the country on 8 June to protest the ongoing loadshedding and 'corruption' in the power sector.

Besides, the party will also submit a memorandum to the district power offices on the same day.

BNP's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme on Tuesday at a press conference at the party's Naya Paltan central office.