Jamaat leader caught red-handed while distributing cash during voting
A Jamaat leader named Zainal Abedin was detained and fined for distributing cash during voting. The incident took place on Thursday morning in Ranashal village of Gorai Union.
The mobile court magistrate and upazila assistant commissioner (AC Land) Tarek Aziz, fined him Tk 3,000. The assistant commissioner himself confirmed the incident.
Zainal Abedin is the office secretary of Ward 8 of Gorai union Jamaat.
Locals said that Abedin was distributing cash in a neighbourhood of Ranashal village in the morning.
On receiving the information, around fifty people, including the local ward Jubo Dal president Wahab Sikder, caught him red-handed with the money. The magistrate arrived at the scene after being informed.