Resignation of BNP MPs won't make the parliament defunct: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obiadul Quader has said the parliament would not become defunct if BNP lawmakers resign as the ruling party has massive majority in the House.

His comment came in the wake of announcement of the BNP lawmakers that they would resign from the parliament. The seven MPs made the announcement from the BNP’s mass rally in Dhaka on Saturday.

Terming the decision as ‘wrong’, AL general secretary said the party will have to repent for such a decision.