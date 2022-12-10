Politics

Resignation of BNP MPs won't make the parliament defunct: Quader

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Awami League general secretary Obiadul Quader has said the parliament would not become defunct if BNP lawmakers resign as the ruling party has massive majority in the House.

His comment came in the wake of announcement of the BNP lawmakers that they would resign from the parliament. The seven MPs made the announcement from the BNP’s mass rally in Dhaka on Saturday.

Terming the decision as ‘wrong’, AL general secretary said the party will have to repent for such a decision.

Quader said this while speaking in a party rally at Savar Radio Colony School and College ground on Saturday afternoon. Local AL organised the rally protesting ‘conspiracy and falsehood of BNP-Jamaat’.

About police action on BNP men in Naya Paltan area on Wednesday, Quader said BNP took preparation to hold its rally in Naya Paltan before getting permission and police seized 160 sacks of rice, cooking utensils, mosquito nets and mosquito repellant coils. The party activists started a ‘picnic party’, taking position around its central office.

We know which businessmen, which industrialists gave BNP the fund. We have to give them proper reply when time comes
Obaidul Quader

Asking where BNP avails such huge funds, Obaidul Quader said, “We know which businessmen, which industrialists gave BNP the fund. We have to give them a proper reply when time comes.”

Quader also alleged that BNP appointed lobbyists to facilitate US sanctions of Rapid Action Battallion (RAB).

The US has sanctioned 40 individuals and organizations from nine countries but no Bangladeshis are there on the list. The foreign friends have somewhat understood the reality of Bangladesh and they understand more in future.

He said another news has come from the US this morning which is good for Bangladesh and bad for the conspirators.

The AL rally was crowded but one side of the ground was empty. Quader vented his exasperation saying all the attendees of the rally are leaders.

All are leaders, but who are activists, Quader asked.

