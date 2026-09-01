BNP in power, yet organisation under strain

After nearly two decades out of power, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is now back in government. The party’s chairman, Tarique Rahman, serves as Prime Minister.

Many top-tier leaders have joined the cabinet, while a substantial portion of important central and grassroots leaders now hold seats in parliament.

Several others have been appointed to positions across various state institutions. Consequently, they are largely absorbed in the duties of governance—a shift that has naturally impacted party affairs.

It is against this backdrop that the BNP celebrates its 48th founding anniversary today, 1 September. Six months after returning to power, the party faces a pivotal question: how effectively can it keep its organisation active and connected with the public while bearing the responsibilities of government?

During its two decades in opposition, political movements and street protests formed the core of the BNP’s activities. Today, that focus has shifted to governing the country.

Discussions with leaders at various levels reveal that organisational momentum has diminished from the top level down to the grassroots. Aside from observing commemorative events, major political initiatives have become visibly scarce.