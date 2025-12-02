Mahfuj yet to make decision, Asif’s political alignment unclear

The schedule for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election may be announced next week. Speculation is rife in political circles over whether the two advisers from the interim government representing the student movement, Mahfuj Alam and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, will resign to contest the elections or remain in the cabinet. Neither of them has made their position clear so far.

Mahfuj Alam, adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, told Prothom Alo on Sunday night that he has not yet decided whether he will step down and run in the election.

Meanwhile, Asif Mahmud, adviser to the Local Government Ministry, has previously said he intends to contest from Dhaka. However, it remains unclear whether he will contest as a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) candidate, from the National Citizen Party (NCP), or as an independent. His political alignment, according to sources, is still unsettled.

Sources say the two advisers were once again recently urged by the top tier of the interim government to resign. Similar advice was given in mid-September, when both had sought additional time. They were reportedly reminded more than once afterward as well.