‘Don’t come forward or will kill you’: Threats to police alleged at Gazipur procession

Leaders and activists of Jubo League, the youth wing of the activities-banned Awami League, held a protest march in Gazipur on Sunday morning to mark the party’s founding anniversary.

The march was held under the banner of Gazipur City Jubo League around 6:30 am in front of Columbia Garments in the city.

A video of the incident, which surfaced on social media this morning, shows the protesters issuing threats to police officials. In the footage, activists are heard shouting at the approaching police, “Hey, don’t you dare come forward. Not a single one of you. We will kill you, we will kill you. Don't come forward.”