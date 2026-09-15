No Mirza Shamaruh, Mirza Faisal collects nomination form

Three people, including Mirza Faisal Amin, younger brother of President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, have collected Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP) nomination forms to contest as the party’s candidate in the by-election for the Thakurgaon-1 constituency. The other two are Obaidullah Masud and Sultanul Ferdous Chowdhury (Nomro).

The interested candidates collected their nomination forms from the BNP central office in Naya Paltan, Dhaka, on Tuesday. They must complete and submit the forms on Wednesday, 16 September. The final candidate will then be announced at a meeting of the BNP’s National Standing Committee (Nomination Board) on the evening of 18 September.

The seat became vacant after former BNP secretary general and current President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir became president. The Election Commission has announced that the by-election will be held on 29 October.