AL, BNP, JaPa leaders sit side by side, talk about democracy!

These three leaders are - AL presidium member Kazi Zafarullah, BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan and JaPa presidium member and an MP, Fakhrul Imam.
They were attending a programme organised by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in the capital’s Gulshan area.
They came as speakers in the programme organised at the end of a training programme in participation of leaders from the ruling AL, de facto opposition BNP and opposition in parliament JaPa under a USAID-financed project ‘Strengthening Political Landscape (SPL)’.
The project is being implemented by Democracy International. Under this project, 24 leaders of the three parties were trained for six days in two phases. They were together in the same hotel for these six days. They have been told how to strengthen democracy, how to resolve conflicts within and outside the party and how to develop the country with people of all opinions.
In the current context of the country, keeping the leaders with different opinions together was a big achievement, said the speakers at the programme.
AL leader Kazi Zafarulla said that he asked the trainees whether they were together or not, whether they fought with each other or not.
He further said, “Considering the existing political situation of the country, bringing leaders from three major political parties at the same table, is also a big achievement. These types of training helps learn some issues which cannot be learnt from within the party.”
Bringing together leaders of the three major parties of the country is a big deal
“The Awami League as well as prime minister Sheikh Hasina want a free and fair election,” Kazi Zafarullah added.
BNP leader Nazrul Islam Khan said that he always feels the strength of doing something together. Addressing the organisers, he said, "Bringing together leaders of the three major parties of the country is a big deal."
Speaking regarding the upcoming election, he said, “The polls will be conducted by the election commission (EC). However, we want such a government which will not intervene the EC in accomplishing its duty fairly and neutrally during the polls. I think it is not possible under any partisan government.”
In France, an election is not acceptable if 50 per cent vote is not cast where in Bangladesh, MPs are elected uncontested. The electoral system in the country is so old and it should be changed
JaPa presidium member Fakhrul Imam addressed the programme before Kazi Zafarullah and Nazrul Islam Khan. At the beginning of his speech, Fakhrul praised both Zafarullah and Nazrul Islam Khan, which is very rare in the political practices of our country.
Questioning the existing electoral system, he said, “In France, an election is not acceptable if 50 per cent vote is not cast where in Bangladesh, MPs are elected uncontested. The electoral system in the country is so old and it should be changed.”
Speaking regarding the demand of a caretaker government during the polls, Fakhrul Imam said, “We cannot even trust our own people. What is the guarantee that the caretaker government will be trustworthy?”
He also termed the caretaker government as anti-constitutional and undemocratic as it is not an elected government.
The three leaders were seen talking to each other in a friendly environment. Among the others who were present at the programme are acting office director of USAID Bangladesh, Medhawi Giri, chief of the SPL project Dana L Olds and senior director of the project Aminul Islam.
At the end of the programme, crests and certificates were distributed among the participants of the ‘Senior Leader Fellowship Programme’ under the SPL project.
The people who got the certificates were the trainees from the 7th batch. The USAID has so far trained around 680 people under this programme.