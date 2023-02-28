AL, BNP, JaPa leaders sit side by side, talk about democracy!

The two main political parties of the country – the Awami League (AL) and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) are at loggerheads. The leaders of these two parties have been giving statements demeaning each other for a long time.

However, a different scenario emerged at an event on Monday where two top leaders from the two parties sat together in a conversation and talked about working in the interest of the country regardless of party affiliation. They were accompanied by a central leader of Jatiya Party (JaPa).