Political party manifestos must clearly state if they support ‘yes' or 'no’ vote: Badiul Alam Majumdar

Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN), has called on political parties to clearly state in their election manifestos whether they support a ‘Yes’ or a ‘No’ vote in the event of a referendum.

He said that although parties have pledged to implement reforms under the July National Charter, this commitment must also be explicitly stated in their manifestos.

He made these remarks on Saturday morning at a press conference titled “What kind of election manifesto is needed to reflect the aspirations of the mass uprising?”, held at the National Press Club in the capital. The press conference was organised by Shujan.