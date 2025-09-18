Fakhrul slams street programmes by Islamic parties
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said the joint street programmes announced by several Islamic parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, to press for demands such as Proportional Representation in elections are 'not good for democracy'.
"I think such programmes are unnecessary. The talks (with the Consensus Commission) have not ended yet. Talks are still going on... At a time when discussions are underway, calling such programmes only means creating unnecessary pressure," he said.
Talking to reporters at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon his return from Singapore, Fakhrul also said, "In my view, this (movement by Islamic parties) is neither good for democracy nor helpful for taking the right decisions."
When his attention was drawn to Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar's remark that they have taken to the streets as problems are not being resolved at the discussion table, the BNP leader countered with a question about whether problems will be solved by coming to the streets.
"My counter question is - will coming to the streets actually resolve anything?"
He said BNP is still the largest political party and, after the fall of the Awami League, it has not taken to the streets over any issue.
"We are trying to resolve everything through discussions. We believe this will be settled through talks," the BNP leader observed.
Fakhrul, who went to Singapore along with his wife for her treatment on 10 September, returned home in the evening on a regular Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight.
Reiterating BNP's stance on the PR system, he said the party is not in favour of such an electoral system.
"We think there is no need for PR in Bangladesh. Discussions are ongoing at the July Charter. We have agreed on several issues... and those matters can be addressed when the time comes," he added.
Mirza Fakhrul said the most important requirement for any action is public support, which comes through elections and Parliament, as only Parliament has the authority to amend or change the constitution.
When asked about the possibility of banning the 14-party alliance, including the Jatiya Party, Fakhrul said BNP has clearly stated in the past and continues to maintain that it is not in favour of banning any political party.
Replying to another question, he also said that BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman will return very soon.
Asked about his possible participation at the 80th UN General Assembly with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, Fakhrul said he did not yet know what his role would be.
"Because I have not discussed this matter with Dr Muhammad Yunus or other political leaders... I think the focus there will be on the progress of democracy in the country, as well as on the country's development," he said.
Responding to another question about whether decisions for the country are often made externally, the BNP leader said he does not think so. "We must take our decisions ourselves through coordinated and united efforts."
He said Bangladesh has always made its decisions within the country and will continue to do so, with the people of the country taking those decisions. "I believe there is no need for any external intervention."