Fakhrul slams street programmes by Islamic parties

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said the joint street programmes announced by several Islamic parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, to press for demands such as Proportional Representation in elections are 'not good for democracy'.

"I think such programmes are unnecessary. The talks (with the Consensus Commission) have not ended yet. Talks are still going on... At a time when discussions are underway, calling such programmes only means creating unnecessary pressure," he said.

Talking to reporters at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon his return from Singapore, Fakhrul also said, "In my view, this (movement by Islamic parties) is neither good for democracy nor helpful for taking the right decisions."

When his attention was drawn to Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar's remark that they have taken to the streets as problems are not being resolved at the discussion table, the BNP leader countered with a question about whether problems will be solved by coming to the streets.

"My counter question is - will coming to the streets actually resolve anything?"