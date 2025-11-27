Police identify 8,746 polling centres as highly vulnerable

Ahead of the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election, police have identified 8,746 polling centres nationwide as highly vulnerable. Dhaka Division has the highest number of such highly risky centres (2,675), while Sylhet Division has the lowest number of such centres (457).

The police headquarters has classified polling centres across the country into three categories: red (highly vulnerable), yellow (vulnerable), and green (normal), taking into consideration factors such as the number of voters at a centre, distance from the police station, dominance of particular political parties in the area, remote locations, hilly regions, and char areas.

According to police data, there are 16,359 vulnerable centres and 17,656 normal centres nationwide.

A police source says the preliminary plan is to deploy three police personnel at each highly vulnerable centre, two at vulnerable centres, and one at normal centres. Each police member assigned to polling-centre security will be equipped with firearms and a body-worn camera. Additionally, 13 Ansar members will be deployed at every centre. Beyond this, the Bangladesh Army, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and other forces will also be on duty for security.