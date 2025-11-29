Khaleda Zia to be taken abroad on advice by medical board: Zahid Hossain
Khaleda Zia’s personal physician and BNP Standing Committee member AZM Zahid Hossain has said that a decision on sending her abroad for treatment will be made once the medical board provides its advice.
He added that every possible effort is being made for the BNP Chairperson’s treatment, in coordination with physicians from both Bangladesh and abroad.
Today, Saturday, at around 9pm, Zahid Hossain provided an update on Khaleda Zia’s latest health condition in front of Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.
Earlier in the afternoon, at a press conference held at the BNP Chairperson’s office in Gulshan, Dhaka, the party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that all arrangements have been made to take the ailing Khaleda Zia abroad for advanced treatment.
However, her current physical condition is not strong enough to endure such a journey.
Mirza Fakhrul added that Khaleda Zia is not presently in a condition to be taken abroad. Once her health stabilises, it will be considered whether taking her abroad is possible.