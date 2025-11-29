Khaleda Zia to be taken abroad on advice by medical board: Zahid Hossain

Khaleda Zia’s personal physician and BNP Standing Committee member AZM Zahid Hossain has said that a decision on sending her abroad for treatment will be made once the medical board provides its advice.

He added that every possible effort is being made for the BNP Chairperson’s treatment, in coordination with physicians from both Bangladesh and abroad.

Today, Saturday, at around 9pm, Zahid Hossain provided an update on Khaleda Zia’s latest health condition in front of Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.