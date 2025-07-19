BNP rejects proportional representation system in upper house

BNP has decided not to agree with other political parties on introducing a proportional representation (PR) system for elections to the proposed upper house in a bicameral parliament. The party has also decided to politically resist any attempt to impose such a system.

According to sources, the party’s standing committee made this policy decision during meetings on Wednesday and Thursday. Some other issues, including reserved seats for women in parliament, and the balance of power between the president and the prime minister, were also discussed in the meetings, but it ended without any final decisions.