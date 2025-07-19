BNP rejects proportional representation system in upper house
BNP has decided not to agree with other political parties on introducing a proportional representation (PR) system for elections to the proposed upper house in a bicameral parliament. The party has also decided to politically resist any attempt to impose such a system.
According to sources, the party’s standing committee made this policy decision during meetings on Wednesday and Thursday. Some other issues, including reserved seats for women in parliament, and the balance of power between the president and the prime minister, were also discussed in the meetings, but it ended without any final decisions.
It was learned that the standing committee will hold further discussions on key pending reforms. BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman joined the two meetings virtually, which was participated by secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other standing committee members.
BNP leaders said all want an upper house with distinguished citizens from different walks of life. But there are differences among political parties on the method of electing members for the upper house and determining its authority and responsibilities.
The National Consensus Commission has proposed that the upper house be formed based on the proportion of votes received. Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Islami Andolan, and several other parties have voiced support for implementing the PR system for the upper house, lower house, and reserved women's seats.
There have been prolonged discussions and arguments among the political parties during the dialogues of the consensus commission. But it only widened differences over the PR system for the upper house, instead of reaching a consensus.
BNP did pledge to establish an upper house in its 31-point proposal for restructuring the state. Its proposal reads, “In addition to the existing legislative system, a bicameral government will be established by creating an 'Upper House of the Legislature.' This chamber will include eminent citizens, educationists, professionals, political scientists, journalists, sociologists, and individuals with a remarkable track record, all contributing their expertise and integrity to the governance of the state.
A senior BNP leader noted that Bangladesh does not have provinces, making regional representation unnecessary. The concept is new to the country. Still, the BNP proposed forming an upper house to enrich the nation with the input of experienced citizens.
The BNP leader added, “Now, there are attempts to turn this into a political weapon. In this context, creating another house of parliament and increasing state expenditure raises questions among the public.”