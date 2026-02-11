We’re deeply concerned about election engineering

Prothom Alo :

I cannot make such a claim with irrefutable evidence, but there is widespread discussion in public discourse and on social media about possible ‘election engineering’. Some suggest that when a party’s prospects weaken and money or intimidation fail, election engineering becomes a concern.

There are rumours in various quarters that voting may take place at dawn, or that violence may be instigated to halt polling. One may question the authenticity of such claims, but it is the responsibility of the administration to verify these allegations and take necessary measures.