We’re deeply concerned about election engineering

You and other parties at times questioned the neutrality of the administration and the election commission. Do you harbour any doubts about the EC’s ability to discharge its duties impartially?
We do place our trust in them. However, at times we observe conduct that risks undermining that trust. Certain offences are treated too lightly, while minor matters are exaggerated. It is incumbent upon them to ensure a level playing field for all. There is still one day left before the election; we remain hopeful that appropriate steps can be taken to fulfil our expectations.
Prothom Alo :
Do you fear any conspiracy surrounding the vote?
I cannot make such a claim with irrefutable evidence, but there is widespread discussion in public discourse and on social media about possible ‘election engineering’. Some suggest that when a party’s prospects weaken and money or intimidation fail, election engineering becomes a concern.
There are rumours in various quarters that voting may take place at dawn, or that violence may be instigated to halt polling. One may question the authenticity of such claims, but it is the responsibility of the administration to verify these allegations and take necessary measures.
Do you feel any pressure regarding your own prospects in the race?
No. Alhamdulillah, I am confident about victory. The affection and support I am witnessing from voters leave me with no sense of despair. I remain positive at all times. If voters can reach polling stations without obstruction and votes are properly counted and results duly announced, I believe there will be no difficulty, Insha’Allah.
Prothom Alo :
During this campaign, the BNP has raised Jamaat-e-Islami’s role in 1971, while you have highlighted allegations of land-grabbing and extortion. Which narrative do you think resonates more with voters?
These are settled issues. On the matter of 1971, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Shaheed president Ziaur Rahman addressed and resolved those questions.
It is those who at times feel politically insecure who resurrect issues from 50 or 55 years ago in the hope of gaining advantage. They use such matters for political expediency. People no longer ‘buy’ that. Today, voters assess a candidate’s acceptability, manifesto and commitments.
There are allegations that you use religion to mislead voters. How do you respond?
We do not use religion; those who make such accusations are the ones who do. As members of Jamaat-e-Islami, we observe and uphold our faith throughout the year and throughout our lives, shaping our conduct accordingly. Those who neglect religious practice all year and suddenly don new panjabis and caps to attend mosques during election season, seeking prayers for political gain, are the ones instrumentalising religion. Seasonal displays of piety amount to religious commerce; that is what they engage in.
Prothom Alo :
If the election is conducted fairly and you lose, will you accept the result?
Yes, certainly. We believe in a democratic environment. If the election commission and the government ensure a free and fair election, we shall respect whatever verdict the people deliver.