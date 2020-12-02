Second phase polls to 61 municipalities 16 Jan

Elections to 61 municipalities of different districts will be held on 16 January. The election commission (EC) on Wednesday declared the schedule for the second phase of the municipal elections, reports news agency UNB.

EC senior secretary Md Alamgir announced the schedule saying that electronic voting machines (EVM) will be used in 29 municipalities, while traditional ballot papers in the remaining 32 municipalities in the elections.

According to the election schedule, the deadline for submission of nomination papers is 20 December, while the date for scrutinising them is 22 December and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 29 December.

Balloting will start at 8:00am and continue until 4:00pm without any hiatus.