Curbing executive power will disrupt governance: Salahuddin Ahmed

“The executive branch must be accountable—both to parliament and to the people. But if it is given responsibility and accountability without the authority to act, then it will not be sufficient for effective governance,” he observed.

He cautioned that tying the hands of the executive in appointing constitutional and statutory bodies could hinder future governance. “To meet public expectations, the executive must be empowered, not weakened.”

The BNP representative stressed that their party was participating in the dialogue with constructive intent. But he also noted that choosing not to participate, or expressing dissent where there is fundamental disagreement, is also a part of democratic expression.

Salahuddin Ahmed expressed, “No one has claimed that unanimity on every issue will be established. Dissent and differing opinions are part of the democratic struggle.”

He further said, “We do not believe anyone should be forced into consensus through a note of dissent. True consensus means moving forward together. There also remains the question, without the BNP’s participation, how can national consensus be truly established?”