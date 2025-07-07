The longer the election is delayed, the further behind Bangladesh will fall: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has urged party leaders and activists to reach out to the people in preparation for the upcoming election.

“Get ready for the election. And what does preparation for the election mean? It means creating love and trust among the people. We must ensure that people love the BNP," he said and quoted the people as saying ‘Yes, we have no alternative but the BNP.’

"This is what we have to build. For that, we must be willing to make sacrifices,” Fakhrul stressed.

He made the remarks on Monday afternoon while addressing a doa mahfil and discussion held at the Sunrise Community Centre in Pathantula area of Sylhet.