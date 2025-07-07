The longer the election is delayed, the further behind Bangladesh will fall: Mirza Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has urged party leaders and activists to reach out to the people in preparation for the upcoming election.
“Get ready for the election. And what does preparation for the election mean? It means creating love and trust among the people. We must ensure that people love the BNP," he said and quoted the people as saying ‘Yes, we have no alternative but the BNP.’
"This is what we have to build. For that, we must be willing to make sacrifices,” Fakhrul stressed.
He made the remarks on Monday afternoon while addressing a doa mahfil and discussion held at the Sunrise Community Centre in Pathantula area of Sylhet.
The event was organised under the management of the district and city BNP and at the initiative of UK chapter BNP president MA Malik.
The gathering was held to pray for the departed soul of the late President Ziaur Rahman and for the recovery of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.
A discussion session was also held alongside the doa mahfil.
* More to follow …