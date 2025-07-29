Cannot accept draft of the July Charter: NCP

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has said the National Consensus Commission suddenly released a draft of the July Charter without any prior discussion although it proposed six decision-making processes.

NCP joint convener Javed Rasin said, “We strongly oppose this. There was no discussion on how the dialogue would be conducted, yet they went ahead and released a draft — we cannot accept this.”

Javed Rasin made these remarks during the break of the 21st day of the second phase of the National Consensus Commission's dialogue at the Foreign Service Academy on Tuesday.

He said, “We have made it clear that the issues on which consensus has been reached must be given legal grounds before the election, and the next parliamentary election must be held on that basis.”